Mug-N-Bun Owner Selling After Decades in Business

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — After decades in business, one iconic central Indiana restaurant is changing hands.

Mug-N-Bun, a restaurant that originally opened it’s doors in 1960, has been put up for sale. The restaurant, located on West 10th Street in Speedway, Indiana, sits on 2.5 acres of land right in the heart of Speedway. It’s not just a building up for sale, but 4 parcels of land, a drive-up restaurant, a sit-down restaurant, a pizza shop and a residence.

If you want the property, you get everything including the business, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

It’ll cost you about 2.2-million dollars.