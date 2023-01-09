Man Killed, Woman Injured in Gas Station Shooting on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS--There was a shooting at a gas station on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday night. One man was killed and a woman was injured.

The gas station is near the intersection of West Thompson Road and South Harding Street. It happened around 10:22 pm. The woman was shot in the arm.

“Obviously, they wanted to get her to the hospital as quickly as they could. A detective will go and speak to her,” said IMPD Captain Don Weilhammer.

One person was detained at the scene.

“It’s not a suspect. It is a person of interest,” said Weilhammer.

That person of interest has been cooperating, but no suspects have been apprehended.

If you have any information, call IMPD or Crimestoppers.