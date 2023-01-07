McCarthy Elected House Speaker On 15th Ballot

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives has a new Speaker.

Republican leader Kevin McCarthy finally picked up enough support from his own party to become Speaker of the House. After 15 votes — over four days — McCarthy came out on top of a bruising battle early Saturday.

The final vote was 216 votes for McCarthy, 212 votes for Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries with six representatives voting “present.”

McCarthy won the gavel at a cost, having made concessions to a group of hardline conservatives that weaken his power as Speaker.