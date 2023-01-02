Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.

Police say not only have they not found the suspect(s) involved, but narrowing down information on Holdbrook has proven tough. Detectives have multiple different birth dates for Holdbrook, which is why they did not release his age.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.

Holdbrook’s murder was the first for the town of Lafayette in 2023.