8-Year-Old Girl Shot in Leg On Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A child was injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says they were called to a duplex house in the 4200 block of East Washington Street at around 9. That’s between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.

They say they found an 8-year-old girl who had been shot in the leg. An officer quickly put a tourniquet on her. She was rushed to a hospital and is stable.

Police think someone fired a gun from a car outside the home. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime or any crime, call IMPD or Crimestoppers.