Two Brothers Die After Train Hits Car in Madison County

ORESTES, Ind. (WISH) — Two brothers from Anderson died Wednesday morning after their car was hit by a train in west Madison County.

Chad Stafford, 37, and Stephen Stafford II, 42, were in a Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on County Road 400 West near County Road 1150 North when they got close to railroad tracks, according to Sheriff Scott Mellinger. That’s just west of the town of Orestes.

Police say both men weren’t wearing seatbelts.

According to Mellinger, the train engineer said the car never slowed down for the crossing.

The engineer told investigators he sounded his horn as the train approached and hit the car on the passenger side.

The crash remains under investigation.