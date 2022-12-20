Spencer Officer Arrested, Accused of Stealing Drugs from Takeback Box

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — Spencer Police Department officer James Bradley Deckard, 39, is charged with official misconduct and theft.

He was arrested Friday and booked into the Owen County Jail.

Indiana State Police conducted the investigation.

They found Deckard was stealing narcotics and other controlled substances from the Drug Enforcement Administration Drug Takeback Box inside the small waiting room inside the Spencer Police Department.

The box has been removed and seized as evidence, according to the police department.

Deckard has 18 years of law enforcement experience and had been employed by the Spencer Police Department for the 10 months.

ISP said Deckard previously worked at the Owen County Sheriff’s Office.

The Spencer Police Department placed Deckard on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and the convening of the Town Public Safety Board.

The board will file a report with the Spencer Town Council who will decide on any official action.

The Spencer Police Department said in a statement that no other officers are under any investigation and the charging affidavits appear to be focus on the actions of a single individual.