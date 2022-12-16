NWS: Frigid Temperatures Across Indiana This Weekend Next Week, Light Snow and Rain at Times

STATEWIDE–You may see an occasional snow or rain shower in the next few days while temperatures begin to plummet across Indiana.

“There might be a light dusting of snow at most in some areas, especially in northern parts of central Indiana, but otherwise, there will be just flurries this afternoon and evening into tonight. For the most part, it will just be light. We don’t see any significant accumulations,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike does warn, however, that the next couple of weeks will be on the cold side.

“The first shot of cold air is Friday and that will put the high temperatures in the 30s. Then next week, high temperatures will be in the single digits at times,” said Updike.

Updike says it’s time to start taking precautions like making sure your heat is on and letting your faucets drip to make sure your pipes don’t freeze.

“Just make sure you do all of those typical de-winterizing things that you normally do with your house,” said Updike.