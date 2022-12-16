IMPD Investigates North Kitley Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a Thursday homicide, and they need your help.

Officers were called to North Kitley Avenue Thursday afternoon after learning that someone had been shot. There, they found an injured man in a car.

The Indianapolis Fire Department got to the scene and pronounced him dead. No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting as of yet.

Detectives are still investigating. More information will be provided by the Marion County Coroner’s Office in the near future.

If you know anything about this, please call or email Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Detective Ryan Clark

Phone: 317-327-3475

Email: Ryan.Clark@indy.gov