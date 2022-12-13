Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch Talks Campaign Strategy and More

Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch has announced she is running for governor. After serving as Governor Holcomb’s second in command since 2017, she is ready to take on the role of governor herself.

On her campaign site, she promises to fight for parents’ voices within education, lower taxes, and keeping ‘Hoosier values’ in Washington alive. Crouch has previously served as state auditor and as a state representative in District 78.

The lieutenant governor joined Tony Katz Tuesday to discuss what’s most important to her campaign, how she plans on competing against her opponents, and more.

Crouch will be running for the GOP candidate spot against Sen. Mike Braun.