Indiana Lawmakers Sharing Plans For Mental Health Legislation

Indiana lawmakers are sharing new details about the steps they’re taking to provide better mental health legislation.

A bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers discussed their ideas at Mental Health America of Indiana’s symposium Friday. They say they believe the timing is right and the support from their colleagues is there to pass mental health legislation.

“The tides have turned, and I feel like my colleagues now know that they are only one degree separated from a loved one that’s been walking this journey,” said State Rep. Ann Vermilion (R-Marion).

State Senator Michael Crider (R-Greenfield) is backing a bill that would create $1 surcharge on cell phone bills. That would generate around $100 million per year to fund the new 988 mental health crisis lifeline and response services.

“I don’t want to be part of creating a system that two years or four years down the road, the money dries up and then we’re right back, everybody will slide right back into what we’re doing,” Crider said.

Another bill would divert Hoosiers facing jail time into mental health treatment centers if they’re deemed in need of treatment.

Bills will be filed closer to the start of the session on Jan. 9.