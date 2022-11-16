One Injured Following Walmart Shooting

FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting that happened in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday.

Officers were called to the store in Southtown Crossing a little after 4 p.m., where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition but was later reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Two other men were questioned following the incident. Police think one, or both, might have been in an argument with the victim, which led to the shooting.

Charges have not been filed as of yet.