Two Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Indiana

STATEWIDE--Two Hoosiers bought winning Powerball tickets Wednesday night, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

A $50,000 winning ticket matching four out of the five numbers was sold at Lassus Handy Dandy, which is on Maplecrest Road in Fort Wayne.

The other $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at JLG Food Mart on S. State St. in North Vernon.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 26 were 19-36-37-46-56 with the Powerball of 24.

Saturday’s jackpot climbed to $800 million, which is the second biggest ever. The cash prize option is $383.7 million.