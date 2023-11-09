The Absolute Retirement Planning Show
The Absolute Retirement Planning Show is where financial empowerment meets insightful conversation. Join us every Sunday as we break down the world of finance from the very beginning, offering our experience and insight as we discuss basic principles and strategies that can help you achieve your unique goals. And no. This isn’t about boom or bust. There are no secrets or “get-rich-quick” schemes. No hyped-up investments that we promise will take you to the top immediately. This is the absolute truth about what it will take to gain absolute control over your financial future. No matter if you’re a seasoned investor or you’re just starting your career, we feel that we have something for everyone, and we can’t wait for you to join the conversation!
William Gonzales – Registered Investment Advisor
William was born in New York City and raised In Colorado by his single mother. His connection with her shaped the way he looks at the world as well as his philosophy as an investment advisor. He offers nurturing, compassionate service and always put his clients first.
“Being rich is having money. Being wealthy is having time.” Margaret Bonano
Learn more at https://absolutewealthmanagementllc.com/!
-
