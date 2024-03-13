Listen Live

Expedition Retirement

Expedition retirement Golden Reserve financial help

Protecting & Guiding Retirees is What We Do

But Sheepdogs Are Who We Are

We started Golden Reserve because we saw a financial industry that wasn’t built for you.  The vast majority of retirees. It was instead built for multi-millionaires who need complicated investment advice. So unfortunately, you inherited this over-priced 1%  model that doesn’t do much more than sell you over-priced investments.

But you and 95% of retirees don’t need an investment plan. You need someone to protect and guide you from the largest risks of retirement. You need a Sheepdog. And that’s what we do. We don’t build investment plans, we build retirement plans. Plans that guide you through retirement allowing you to enjoy what you’ve saved. Plans that protect you from the wolves that care more about their fees, than walking with retirees to protect them against the risks of retirement.

We grew up in homes just like yours. Never rich, never poor. And that’s what the financial elites will never get – they don’t know you.  But we do – we have all walked those same roads. Which is why our Retirement Planners protect and guide so many retirees safely down retirement mountain. Being a Sheepdog isn’t a tagline, it’s who we are.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Expedition retirement Golden Reserve financial help
Home

Expedition Retirement

Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close