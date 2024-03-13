Expedition Retirement

We started Golden Reserve because we saw a financial industry that wasn’t built for you. The vast majority of retirees. It was instead built for multi-millionaires who need complicated investment advice. So unfortunately, you inherited this over-priced 1% model that doesn’t do much more than sell you over-priced investments.

But you and 95% of retirees don’t need an investment plan. You need someone to protect and guide you from the largest risks of retirement. You need a Sheepdog. And that’s what we do. We don’t build investment plans, we build retirement plans. Plans that guide you through retirement allowing you to enjoy what you’ve saved. Plans that protect you from the wolves that care more about their fees, than walking with retirees to protect them against the risks of retirement.

We grew up in homes just like yours. Never rich, never poor. And that’s what the financial elites will never get – they don’t know you. But we do – we have all walked those same roads. Which is why our Retirement Planners protect and guide so many retirees safely down retirement mountain. Being a Sheepdog isn’t a tagline, it’s who we are.