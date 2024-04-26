Listen Live
Local

WIBC News/Network Indiana Honored by Society of Professional Journalists

Published on April 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

CARMEL, Ind.-The WIBC/Network Indiana news team took home two honors from the society of professional journalists Friday night.

The team won second place for Best Radio Newscast in 2023.

They also took home first place for Best Election/Campaign Coverage in 2023.

The awards were held for print, television, and radio journalists at the 502 Event Centre in Carmel.

1. Radio Election and Campaign Coverage

Radio Election and Campaign Coverage Source:John Herrick WIBC

This is one of two awards the Network Indiana/WIBC News team won Friday night. 

2. Second Place for Best Radio Newscast

Second Place for Best Radio Newscast Source:John Herrick WIBC

This award was for a newscast that featured the voices of John Herrick, Matt Bair, Donnie Burgess, and Ryan Hedrick, but it also included work of the whole team. 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief
Trending
Radio Election and Campaign Coverage 2 items
John Herrick

WIBC News/Network Indiana Honored by Society of Professional Journalists

Police lights
Wes Woodward

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

Shooting at Block Party in Muncie
Ryan Hedrick

Terre Haute Man’s Casino Trip Ends in Violent Confrontation

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Drew Garrison Mugshot
John Herrick

Former Center Grove Teacher Charged with Child Seduction

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close