Totality 2024: Memories of the Total Solar Eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t happen again for another two decades, so now’s the time to share your memories.

Here you will find a timelapse-style photo collection of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. This view is just outside of the WIBC Studios and Traffic Center from the 4th floor of the Emmis Communications building.

Scroll down below to check out the photos and don’t forget to donate those eclipse glasses to the Fishers Police Department. They’re sending the glasses to Latin America so children there can eventually view the eclipse!