Listen Live
Local

Totality 2024: Memories of the Total Solar Eclipse

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t happen again for another two decades, so now’s the time to share your memories.

Here you will find a timelapse-style photo collection of the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse. This view is just outside of the WIBC Studios and Traffic Center from the 4th floor of the Emmis Communications building.

Scroll down below to check out the photos and don’t forget to donate those eclipse glasses to the Fishers Police Department. They’re sending the glasses to Latin America so children there can eventually view the eclipse!

1. Ten Minutes Before Totality

2024 Solar Eclipse Source:Donnie Burgess

This is the view from just outside of the WIBC Studio and Traffic Center at 2:56 p.m. Monday.

2. Five Minutes Before Totality – Almost There!

2024 Solar Eclipse 2 Source:Donnie Burgess

This is the view from just outside of the WIBC Studio and Traffic Center at 3:01 p.m. Monday.

3. Totality Hits!

2024 Solar Eclipse 3 Source:Donnie Burgess

This is the view from just outside of the WIBC Studio and Traffic Center at 3:06 p.m. Monday.

4. Totality at its Best!

2024 Solar Eclipse 4 Source:Donnie Burgess

This is the view from just outside of the WIBC Studio and Traffic Center at 3:08 p.m. Monday.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy
Trending
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

2024 Solar Eclipse 3 4 items
Donnie Burgess

Totality 2024: Memories of the Total Solar Eclipse

A marcher with a pink hat and pink scarf holds a sign to cover her face that says, "Pussy Grabber" during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 18, 2020, USA. The rally took place 3 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump and 3 days after the Articles of Impeachment were brought to the Senate. Thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2020 Women's March.
Editorial Staff

Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said Monday that people who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19, specifically White evangelicals and Republicans, should be shunned from society.
Editorial Staff

Sunny Hostin Blames Climate Change For Solar Eclipse and Earthquakes

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Father Figures" - Arrivals
Ryan Hedrick

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close