Tornado Hits Delaware, Randolph Counties: Several Homes Destroyed

Published on March 15, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:

 

1. Tornados last night

Home Damaged in Jefferson County Source:State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles

Tornado Hits Delaware, Randolph Counties: Several Homes Destroyed (wibc.com)

2. Leal Seals the Deal, Hoosiers Knock Off Penn State

Penn State v Indiana Source:Getty

Leal Seals the Deal, Hoosiers Knock Off Penn State (1075thefan.com)

 

3. Sen. Schumer is giving aid and comfort to Hamas

Sen. Schumer (D-NY) Critical Of Israeli PM Netanyahu And Calls For New Elections In Israel During Speech On Senate Floor Source:Getty

Sen. Schumer is giving aid and comfort to Hamas – https://apnews.com/article/schumer-netanyahu-israel-palestinians-elections-1ebf21e4c9c0f6f42478bb26e1db7a9b

 

4. Milei is having success in Argentina. Cut spending, and see results

ARGENTINA-POLITICS-INTERNET-SOCIAL MEDIA-MILEI Source:Getty

Milei is having success in Argentina. Cut spending, and see results – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/03/14/this-country-cut-spending-to-the-bone-and-you-wont-believe-what-happened-next-n4927304 

5. The White House is pulling Princess Kate

US-politics-BIDEN-INDUSTRY-TRADE Source:Getty

The White House is pulling Princess Kate – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/03/13/white-house-lies-about-using-digitally-altered-photos-of-biden-n4927265 

6. Does Aaron Rodgers have conspiracy theories?

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets Source:Getty

Aaron Rodgers: NFL star’s history of controversies and conspiracies (msn.com)

