Tornado Hits Delaware, Randolph Counties: Several Homes Destroyed
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Tornados last nightSource:State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles
Tornado Hits Delaware, Randolph Counties: Several Homes Destroyed (wibc.com)
Listen:
2. Leal Seals the Deal, Hoosiers Knock Off Penn StateSource:Getty
Leal Seals the Deal, Hoosiers Knock Off Penn State (1075thefan.com)
3. Sen. Schumer is giving aid and comfort to HamasSource:Getty
Sen. Schumer is giving aid and comfort to Hamas – https://apnews.com/article/schumer-netanyahu-israel-palestinians-elections-1ebf21e4c9c0f6f42478bb26e1db7a9b
Listen:
4. Milei is having success in Argentina. Cut spending, and see resultsSource:Getty
Milei is having success in Argentina. Cut spending, and see results – https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2024/03/14/this-country-cut-spending-to-the-bone-and-you-wont-believe-what-happened-next-n4927304
Listen:
5. The White House is pulling Princess KateSource:Getty
The White House is pulling Princess Kate – https://pjmedia.com/matt-margolis/2024/03/13/white-house-lies-about-using-digitally-altered-photos-of-biden-n4927265
6. Does Aaron Rodgers have conspiracy theories?Source:Getty
Aaron Rodgers: NFL star’s history of controversies and conspiracies (msn.com)