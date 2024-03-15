Tornado Hits Delaware, Randolph Counties: Several Homes Destroyed

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Several homes were damaged and nearly 10,000 homes and businesses were without power in Randolph and Delaware Counties late Thursday evening.

Indiana State Police say a tornado ripped through the communities of Selma and Winchester. It’s not clear yet if anyone has been killed because of the tornado, but ISP Supt. Doug Carter said they do know several people have been hurt.

“We don’t know the extent of the damage yet on the south side of (Winchester),” Carter said in an early Friday morning press conference. “The governor, Holcomb, has approved to activate Task Force 1, and as you know there is no one better on the planet than that group of people.”

State Police initially said three people were killed in Winchester because of this tornado, but Carter walked that statement back in his press conference.

The storms started rolling in at around 8 p.m. according to Winchester mayor Robert McCoy. He was home with his family when the outer edges of the storm moved in and the town’s only tornado siren went off.

“Right after that I picked up my cell phone and made a most on the city’s Facebook that ‘the siren has sounded’,” McCoy said. “We’ve been working on clearing trees and setting up a search grid.”

Carter stressed to those wanting to come help in the search to hold off until daylight Friday morning. Those looking to reunify with loved ones who are found in the search efforts today are urged to go to Winchester Community High School.

“The people of Winchester are resilient & should know the state will walk alongside & support them as we pick up the pieces & rebuild,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said in the statement.

State police are expected to hold another press conference at some point this morning.