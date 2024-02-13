Top Bakeries to Find Paczki’s in Indy

During a conversation with Jason Hammer regarding Fat Tuesday, he asked “What’s a Paczki?” It’s a donut, more or less. A really dense, special donut!
For those unfamiliar, Paczki (pronounced “Poonsh-kee”) are decadent pastries, rich in fat and sugar, resembling jelly filled donuts. Typically, they are coated in sugar, glaze or powdered sugar. The common filling flavors are prune, strawberry, Bavarian cream, blueberry, custard, raspberry, and apple.
They hold a special place in Polish culture, where they are enjoyed year-round in major cities. However, in Northen Indiana and Michigan, they take on particular significance as a pre-Lenten indulgence.
Fat Tuesday marks the last day before Lent. Lent is a Christian tradition of 40 days of fasting, prayer, and reflection before Easter. It’s also a time to give up something, like eating sweets.
And so, Fat Tuesday is one last hurrah to sink your teeth into a rich, indulgent paczki.
Top Bakeries to Find Paczki in Indy according to Yelp:
1. Long's Bakery
-1453 N Tremont St Indianapolis
“If you’re from Indy, chances are you’ve had Long’s already and this is me simply preaching to the choir. If this is your first time, then you’re in for treat.”
2. Taylor's Bakery
-6216 Allisonville Rd Indianapolis
“I called in a yesterday for my Fat Tuesday paczki order and they were able accommodate me, not that my order was big, but I know they’re popular and sell out fast!”
3. Rise'N Roll Bakery
-9705 Fishers District Dr Ste 740
“Never a dull moment in here – quality of service and product is unmatched from other local bakeries! I’m “dough termined” to support local business, and this place “rises” to the occasion.”
4. Hilligoss Bakery
-804 E Main St Brownsburg
“Donuts are so so delicious and great service!!!! Telling people about this place!!!!!!!”