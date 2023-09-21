Listen Live
Top 20 Most Common Girl Names Used In Indiana

Published on September 21, 2023

Choosing the right girl name for your baby is filled with anticipation and excitement.

It’s a decision that holds significant meaning and will shape your child’s identity for a lifetime.

The process of selecting a name involves careful consideration and reflection, as you strive to find a name that resonates with you and reflects your values and aspirations.

The anticipation begins as you explore countless possibilities, flipping through name books, browsing online databases, and seeking inspiration from family traditions, cultural heritage, or personal preferences.

We just wanted to help make you aware of the Top 20 Most Common Girl Names Used In Indiana for your consideration!

Check out our list of them below!

1. Charlotte

2. Oaklyn or Oaklynn

3. Alivia

4. Brooklynn

5. Macy

6. Hadley

7. Haisley

8. Bristol

9. Jolene

10. Olivia

11. Amelia

12. Emma

13. Hannah

14. Madison

15. Emily

16. Harper

17. Ava

18. Nora

19. Sophia

20. Isabella

