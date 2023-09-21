Listen Live
Top 20 Most Common Boy Names Used In Indiana

Published on September 21, 2023

Baby upside down in her mother's arms on a nature walk. Happy child with mom playing on the green grass in the summer park. Kid aged about two years (one year eleven months)

Source: Andrey Zhuravlev / Getty

Choosing the right girl name for your baby is filled with anticipation and excitement.

It’s a decision that holds significant meaning and will shape your child’s identity for a lifetime.

The process of selecting a name involves careful consideration and reflection, as you strive to find a name that resonates with you and reflects your values and aspirations.

The anticipation begins as you explore countless possibilities, flipping through name books, browsing online databases, and seeking inspiration from family traditions, cultural heritage, or personal preferences.

We just wanted to help make you aware of the Top 20 Most Common Boy Names Used In Indiana for your consideration!

Check out our list of them below!

Also take a look at our Top 20 Most Common Girl Names Used In Indiana list!

1. Oliver

Hand father puts on blue pajamas on the baby boy. Dad man dresses clothes for child on the bed with pillows. Kid about two years old (age one year nine months) Source:Getty

2. Liam

Baby upside down in her mother's arms on a nature walk. Happy child with mom playing on the green grass in the summer park. Kid aged about two years (one year eleven months) Source:Getty

3. Elijah

Baby eating a chocolate chip cookie sitting in a highchair Source:Getty

4. Noah

Airplane, portrait and boy child with father on a floor for playing, games and bond at home with grandparents. Flying, fantasy and excited kid with parent in living room for fun family time in house Source:Getty

5. Henry

A cute happy toddler boy of two or three years old with dad rides a bicycle or balance bike in a residential complex on a sunny summer day. Happiness spending time with family Source:Getty

6. Theodore

father brushes child's teeth in the morning Source:Getty

7. Lincoln

Mom, dad hold hands son child walking in park at sunset. Family spending time together. Mother, father, kid running on street in nature. Concept of autumn holiday. Closeup child. View down, bottom. Source:Getty

8. James

Cute boy in galxy wheel outdoors. Kids playing concept. Source:Getty

9. Braxton

little cute boy paints eggs for easter sitting in the kitchen at the table Source:Getty

10. Corbin

Chubby Cheeks and Teething: Baby Boy's Morning Routine Source:Getty

11. Jonathon

Baby boy playing at public park Source:Getty

12. Keegan

Beautiful blond child, young school boy, playing in a decorated home with knitted toys Source:Getty

13. Dakota

Hands, soap and father with boy in bathroom for hygiene, wellness and healthcare at home. Family, skincare and dad with child smile learn to washing palms with water, foam and disinfection by faucet Source:Getty

14. Rex

Beautiful blond child, boy, gathering wild flowers in the mountains in Switzerland, summertime Source:Getty

15. Rick

Family, visiting Andorra la Vella summertime, day trip Source:Getty

16. Tim

Little boy playing chess. Board games for children Source:Getty

17. Max

Baby boy eating lunch on camping vacation. Source:Getty

18. Jeffery

Happy baby boy on camping in nature. Source:Getty

19. Brent

Little blond child playing with cars and toys at home, indoor. Cute happy funny kid boy having fun with gifts. Colorful lights on background. Christmas time concept.. Source:Getty

20. Maverick

Cute little boy playing with maple leaves outdoors. Happy child walking in autumn park. Toddler baby boy wears trendy jacket . smiling Blonde boy portrait. Autumn fashion. Stylish child outside. Source:Getty

