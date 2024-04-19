Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 4/19/24: Todd Young, Remote Working, Stephen A Smith

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr:
1. Todd Young talks about the Senate throwing out Mayorkas impeachment
2. Remote works prevents innovationSource:Getty
Remote works prevents innovation – https://fortune.com/2024/04/14/nike-ceo-john-donahoe-remote-work-from-home-disruptive-innovation-product-pipeline/
3. Stephen A. Smith calls liberals cowards for lawfare against TrumpSource:Getty
Stephen A. Smith calls liberals cowards for lawfare against Trump: ‘Scared you can’t beat him’ (msn.com)