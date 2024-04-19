Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 4/19/24: Todd Young, Remote Working, Stephen A Smith

Published on April 19, 2024

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Todd Young talks about the Senate throwing out Mayorkas impeachment

Todd Young

Listen:

2. Remote works prevents innovation

Multitasking woman working from home while taking care of her son. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Remote works prevents innovation – https://fortune.com/2024/04/14/nike-ceo-john-donahoe-remote-work-from-home-disruptive-innovation-product-pipeline/

3. Stephen A. Smith calls liberals cowards for lawfare against Trump

SXSW Sports Track, Presented by Sportico - Day 3 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Stephen A. Smith calls liberals cowards for lawfare against Trump: ‘Scared you can’t beat him’ (msn.com)

