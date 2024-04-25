Listen Live
Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 4/25/24: WH lies about Biden Gaffe, Drag Queen for Palestine, Just Released Economic Reports

Published on April 25, 2024

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. White House Transcripts covers up Biden “pause” blunder

2. Drag Queen for Palestine

3. Economist Matt Will joins the show to talk about the status of the economy

Worried unemployment man open empty wallet on payday. Broke person has no cash money in purse to pay bill statement or spending. Inflation crisis concept need of spending. Source:Getty

4. College “protests” are just a rehash of the George Floyd riots

US-POLICE-CRIME-UNREST-RACISM Source:Getty

