Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 4/19/24: Elizabeth Warren, Students fights off gunman, Major Mike Lyons, Man Sets himself on fire outside Trump courthouse

Published on April 19, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr:

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Senator Elizabeth Warren Says Green Text Bubbles Are ‘Ruining Relationships’

Senator Elizabeth Warren Says Green Text Bubbles Are ‘Ruining Relationships’

 

2. Student defends herself against gunman

3. Major Mike Lyons joins Tony Katz Today to talk about Israel’s strike on Iran

4. Man sets himself on fire outside Trump’s ‘hush money’ trial in NYC

Man sets himself on fire outside Trump’s ‘hush money’ trial in NYC (nypost.com)

