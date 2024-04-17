Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hour 4-17-24: Trump Hush Money Case, The Beatles, Neil Gorsuch, Jerome Powell

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Hush Money Case Makes Trump look like a sympathetic character

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INDICTMENT Source:Getty

 

reference:

Trump Claims Hush Money’ Judge Won’t Let Him Attend Son’s Graduation—But Judge Hasn’t Ruled Yet (msn.com)

2. Peter Jackson restores classic 1970 Beatles documentary ‘Let It Be’

The Beatles Source:Getty

Listen:

Peter Jackson restores classic 1970 Beatles documentary ‘Let It Be’ (msn.com)

Rolling Stone’s top 10 Beatles songs of all time – CNN.com

3. William A. Jacobson from Legal Insurrection joins the show to talk SCOTUS, NPR and Jerome Powell

State of the Union Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

US Supreme Court leans toward Jan. 6 rioter in obstruction case, with Trump implications (msn.com)

Gorsuch hammers Biden DOJ on ‘mostly peaceful protests’ (msn.com)

4. Powell puts the nail in the rate decrease coffin

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds His News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Powell puts the nail in the rate decrease coffin – https://www.wsj.com/economy/central-banking/powell-dials-back-expectations-on-rate-cuts-00e3e5d0?st=ve8mshaybg9r2oy&reflink=article_copyURL_share

Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

IFD searchers on the White River
Kurt Darling

Search Resuming Today For Two Missing Kayakers In White River Downtown

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close