Tony Katz Today 2nd Hour 4-17-24: Trump Hush Money Case, The Beatles, Neil Gorsuch, Jerome Powell

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Hush Money Case Makes Trump look like a sympathetic characterSource:Getty
reference:
Trump Claims Hush Money’ Judge Won’t Let Him Attend Son’s Graduation—But Judge Hasn’t Ruled Yet (msn.com)
2. Peter Jackson restores classic 1970 Beatles documentary ‘Let It Be’Source:Getty
Listen:
Peter Jackson restores classic 1970 Beatles documentary ‘Let It Be’ (msn.com)
3. William A. Jacobson from Legal Insurrection joins the show to talk SCOTUS, NPR and Jerome PowellSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
US Supreme Court leans toward Jan. 6 rioter in obstruction case, with Trump implications (msn.com)
Gorsuch hammers Biden DOJ on ‘mostly peaceful protests’ (msn.com)
4. Powell puts the nail in the rate decrease coffinSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Powell puts the nail in the rate decrease coffin – https://www.wsj.com/economy/central-banking/powell-dials-back-expectations-on-rate-cuts-00e3e5d0?st=ve8mshaybg9r2oy&reflink=article_copyURL_share