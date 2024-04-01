Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 4/1/24 – Hr 1: Transgender Visibility, Tuberculosis, Jamal Bowman, the Economy

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Biden recognizes Transgender Visibility Day…..on Easter

International Transgender Day of Visibility Vector Illustration on March 31 with Transgenders Pride Flags and Symbol in Celebration Flat Background Source:Getty

Listen:

references:

Biden recognizes Transgender Visibility Day…..on Easter – https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-sparks-fury-proclaiming-easter-transgender-visibility-day-1885302

….and people have thoughts – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-slammed-social-media-announcing-transgender-day-visibility-easter-sunday

 

2. First, measles. Now, tuberculosis

Mycobacterium tuberculosis also known as Koch's bacillus Source:Getty

Listen: 

references:

First, measles. Now, tuberculosis – https://apnews.com/article/tb-tuberculosis-cdc-us-e278fdbc1a7912bfbbab8934ad0691d9

3. Jamaal Bowman says Israel’s actions should not be condoned

Capitol Hill Source:Getty

reference:

Jamaal Bowman says Israel’s actions should not be condoned 

4. Tony Katz gubernatorial interviews going up

WISH-TV Debate Source:other

Listen:

Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor (wibc.com)

5. Economists say consumers “feel” that prices are too high

Adult Asian man looking camera with sad expression while open his wallet Source:Getty

Listen:

references:

Deflation, disinflation, comparing the US to Japan and the very odd argument from ABC News – https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/prices-start-falling-careful-economists-108677265

….but no worries, we are only paying $1.6T in interest in 2024 – https://confoundedinterest.net/2024/03/31/happy-easter-us-interest-to-hit-1-6-trillion-by-year-end-making-it-the-largest-us-government-outlay-endless-wars-and-exploding-entitlements-now-over-214-trillion/

Trending
Tony Katz 5 items
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 4/1/24 – Hr 1: Transgender Visibility, Tuberculosis, Jamal Bowman, the Economy

Migrants cross the border to USA...
Politics

Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment

Downtown Shooting
Local

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Local

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Kendall And Casey

The History of April Fools’ Day

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local

A Man Killed, Two Kids Hurt In West Side Shooting At Mobile Home Park

Gov Eric Holcomb dressed in a suit at a posium
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Ahead of Solar Eclipse

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close