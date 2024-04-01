Tony Katz and the Morning News 4/1/24 – Hr 1: Transgender Visibility, Tuberculosis, Jamal Bowman, the Economy

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
1. Biden recognizes Transgender Visibility Day…..on EasterSource:Getty
Biden recognizes Transgender Visibility Day…..on Easter – https://www.newsweek.com/joe-biden-sparks-fury-proclaiming-easter-transgender-visibility-day-1885302
….and people have thoughts – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-slammed-social-media-announcing-transgender-day-visibility-easter-sunday
2. First, measles. Now, tuberculosisSource:Getty
First, measles. Now, tuberculosis – https://apnews.com/article/tb-tuberculosis-cdc-us-e278fdbc1a7912bfbbab8934ad0691d9
3. Jamaal Bowman says Israel’s actions should not be condonedSource:Getty
4. Tony Katz gubernatorial interviews going upSource:other
Tony Katz Interviews The Indiana GOP Gubernatorial Candidates For Governor (wibc.com)
5. Economists say consumers “feel” that prices are too highSource:Getty
Deflation, disinflation, comparing the US to Japan and the very odd argument from ABC News – https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/prices-start-falling-careful-economists-108677265
….but no worries, we are only paying $1.6T in interest in 2024 – https://confoundedinterest.net/2024/03/31/happy-easter-us-interest-to-hit-1-6-trillion-by-year-end-making-it-the-largest-us-government-outlay-endless-wars-and-exploding-entitlements-now-over-214-trillion/