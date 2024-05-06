Person Found Dead on Indy’s South Side

INDIANAPOLIS—A person was found dead on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday night.
IMPD says a person was found with injuries “consistent with gunshot wounds” in the 1400 block of Illinois Street just after 9 pm. That’s in a residential area southwest of the intersection of South Meridian Street and Arizona Street.
Medics arrived and pronounced that person dead at the scene.
OTHER SHOOTINGS IN INDIANAPOLIS
A shooting was also reported on 4400 Jamestown Court. The victim is seriously injured. IMPD says someone has been detained.
One person walked into Community East Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is in stable condition.
A person also walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is in critical condition.
Shots were also fired on N. Hamilton Avenue. One person got hit with a graze wound. That person declined medical attention at the scene.
-
Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns
-
Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting
-
Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot
-
Gregg Doyel, what problem are you referring to?
-
Southwest Stopping Operations at Four Airports, Reducing Flights at Others
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Former Center Grove Teacher Charged with Child Seduction
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy