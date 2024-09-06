Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 9/6/24: NFL Season Has Begun, Liz Cheney Flashback, Jobs Report Out, Degenerate Rob Kendall Joins To Give His Weekend Picks

Published on September 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. NFL Season has begun. Tony will not talk about Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

2. Liz Cheney endorses Kamala Harris

3. Jobs report out, wil the Fed lower rates?

4. The Degenerate Next Door Rob Kendall joins to give his pics for this weekend

