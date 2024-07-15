Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/15/24: Donald Trump is a Fighter, Tony Kinnett from Milwaukee, Jim Banks, Joe Scarborough
1. Trump supporters love him because he fights for them
2. Passing of Pacers vice chairman Jim Morris
3. Tony Kinnett reporting from the RNC Convention in Milwaukee
4. Jim Banks calling from the RNC Convention and the attempt on Donald Trump's life
5. Morning Joe pulled from MSNBC today
