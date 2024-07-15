Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 7/15/24: Donald Trump is a Fighter, Tony Kinnett from Milwaukee, Jim Banks, Joe Scarborough

Published on July 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trump supporters love him because he fights for them

Source: Getty

2. Passing of Pacers vice chairman Jim Morris

Listen:

3. Tony Kinnett reporting from the RNC Convention in Milwaukee

Listen:

4. Jim Banks calling from the RNC Convention and the attempt on Donald Trump's life

Listen:

5. Morning Joe pulled from MSNBC today

Source: Getty

Listen:

