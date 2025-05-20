Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/20/25: Trackside’s Kevin Lee joins to talk about the Penske violation and penalty, Nippon Steel plans to invest $14 billion in US Steel’s operations, Join us Carb Day Friday at “Just Add Water”, Trump admin settles with Ashli Babbitt family

Published on May 20, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trackside's Kevin Lee joins to talk about the Penske violation and penalty

Trackside's Kevin Lee joins to talk about the Penske violation and penalty
Source: The Fan 93.5/107.5

2. Nippon Steel plans to invest $14 billion in US Steel's operations

3. Join us Friday at "Just Add Water"

4. Trump admin settles with Ashli Babbitt family

