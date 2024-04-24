Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/24/24: Indianapolis, Carmel, Jerry Seinfeld, Columbia U President, Last Night’s Debate

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Growth in Indianapolis? Hotel Carmichael eyes expansion in CarmelSource:Getty
‘It has elevated the city’: Hotel Carmichael eyes expansion, claims big wins (msn.com)
2. Seinfeld on the death of the movie businessSource:Getty
Seinfeld on the death of the movie business – https://variety.com/2024/film/news/jerry-seinfeld-movie-business-over-disorientation-1235978006/
3. At an event just two months after 9/11, Columbia University’s current president Minouche Shafik remarked that terrorism “is a form of protesting”
4. Final thoughts on last night’s embarrassing debateSource:Indiana Debate Commission
Republican Candidates for Indiana Governor Talk Education, Economy, and More in Debate (wibc.com)