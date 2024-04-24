Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/24/24: Indianapolis, Carmel, Jerry Seinfeld, Columbia U President, Last Night’s Debate

Published on April 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Growth in Indianapolis? Hotel Carmichael eyes expansion in Carmel

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA Downtown Skyline at Twilight Source:Getty

reference:

‘It has elevated the city’: Hotel Carmichael eyes expansion, claims big wins (msn.com)

2. Seinfeld on the death of the movie business

Jerry Seinfeld At Northwestern University Source:Getty

 

Seinfeld on the death of the movie business – https://variety.com/2024/film/news/jerry-seinfeld-movie-business-over-disorientation-1235978006/

3. At an event just two months after 9/11, Columbia University’s current president Minouche Shafik remarked that terrorism “is a form of protesting”

4. Final thoughts on last night’s embarrassing debate

Debate at IUPUI Source:Indiana Debate Commission

Republican Candidates for Indiana Governor Talk Education, Economy, and More in Debate (wibc.com)

