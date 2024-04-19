Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/19/24: Nuclear Subs Delay, Netflix Subs increase, Reps who won’t condemn Iran, Trader Joes Basil, In the Mood by Chickens

Published on April 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. Latest nuclear sub has 16 month construction delay

Nuclear Submarine Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Latest nuclear sub has 16 month construction delay – https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-17/nuclear-missile-sub-delayed-up-to-16-months-over-bow-generators

2. Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q1

Big Companies Logos Source:Getty

 

reference:

Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q1 – https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/netflix-blows-away-wall-street-200646594.html

3. These are the 14 lawmakers who voted against condemning Iran’s attack on Israel

US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-CONGRESS-HUR Source:Getty

 

reference:

These are the 14 lawmakers who voted against condemning Iran’s attack on Israel (msn.com)

4. College Presidents continue to allow abhorrent behavior on their campuses

US-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-education Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

LARRY KUDLOW: College presidents are afraid to label antisemitism a ‘hate crime’ (msn.com)

5. Wall Street watching what is happening in the Middle East after Israel Strikes Iran

Pro-Gaza Protestors Hold Rally On Wall Street Source:Getty

reference:

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Set to Open Down After Israel Attacks Iran; Oil Prices Fall; DJT, Netflix, Tesla, American Express, and More Movers; Bitcoin Halving (barrons.com)

 

6. Trader Joe’s pulls fresh basil in 29 states after salmonella outbreak

Fresh basil sprig in glass of water isolated on white background. Source:Getty

Listen:

Listen:

reference: 

Trader Joe’s pulls fresh basil in 29 states after salmonella outbreak (msn.com)

7. In the Mood by Chickens

Tony reacts to the final bump out for today’s show 

Listen:

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/19/24: Nuclear Subs Delay, Netflix Subs increase, Reps who won’t condemn Iran, Trader Joes Basil, In the Mood by Chickens

