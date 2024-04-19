Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/19/24: Nuclear Subs Delay, Netflix Subs increase, Reps who won’t condemn Iran, Trader Joes Basil, In the Mood by Chickens

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Latest nuclear sub has 16 month construction delay
Listen:
reference:
Latest nuclear sub has 16 month construction delay – https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2024-04-17/nuclear-missile-sub-delayed-up-to-16-months-over-bow-generators
2. Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q1
reference:
Netflix adds 9 million subscribers in Q1 – https://www.yahoo.com/finance/news/netflix-blows-away-wall-street-200646594.html
3. These are the 14 lawmakers who voted against condemning Iran's attack on Israel
reference:
These are the 14 lawmakers who voted against condemning Iran’s attack on Israel (msn.com)
4. College Presidents continue to allow abhorrent behavior on their campuses
Listen:
reference:
LARRY KUDLOW: College presidents are afraid to label antisemitism a ‘hate crime’ (msn.com)
5. Wall Street watching what is happening in the Middle East after Israel Strikes Iran
reference:
Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Set to Open Down After Israel Attacks Iran; Oil Prices Fall; DJT, Netflix, Tesla, American Express, and More Movers; Bitcoin Halving (barrons.com)
6. Trader Joe's pulls fresh basil in 29 states after salmonella outbreak
Listen:
reference:
Trader Joe’s pulls fresh basil in 29 states after salmonella outbreak (msn.com)
7. In the Mood by Chickens
Tony reacts to the final bump out for today’s show
Listen: