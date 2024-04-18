Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/18/24: No Mayorkas Impeachment, IU Strike, Meth Parent, KISS, Elon Musk and Vine

Published on April 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. No Mayorkas Impeachment

2. What’s the status of that IU Strike

Indiana State v Indiana Source:Getty

3. Indianapolis mother walks free after admitting to smothering her 2-month-old baby to death between two couch cushions while high on meth

4. “Shout It Out Loud” by KISS

Tony Katz Thursday Music Moment 
Band – KISS
Song – Shout It Out Loud
Album – Destroyer
Year – 1976
 
5. Elon Musk hints at resurrecting Vine

In this photo illustration, the Elon Musk's official profile... Source:Getty

