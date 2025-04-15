Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/15/25: Shapiro arsonist was deeply disturbed says mother, Governor Mike Braun explains why he’s signing the Property Tax Bill, Talk of Trump recession requires admitting that 4 years of Biden led to this

Published on April 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indianapolis Tesla vandal arrested

2. Governor Mike Braun talks about why he's signing the Property Tax Bill into law

Governor Mike Braun talks about why he's signing the Property Tax Bill into law
Source: WISH-TV

3. Any talk about Trump recession must not ignore the 4 years of Biden that got us to this point

Any talk about Trump recession must not ignore the 4 years of Biden that got us to this point
Source: Getty

4. Thoughts about the interview with Mike Braun

Thoughts about the interview with Mike Braun

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close