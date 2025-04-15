Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/15/25: Shapiro arsonist was deeply disturbed says mother, Governor Mike Braun explains why he’s signing the Property Tax Bill, Talk of Trump recession requires admitting that 4 years of Biden led to this
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Indianapolis Tesla vandal arrested
2. Governor Mike Braun talks about why he's signing the Property Tax Bill into law
3. Any talk about Trump recession must not ignore the 4 years of Biden that got us to this point
4. Thoughts about the interview with Mike Braun
More from WIBC 93.1 FM