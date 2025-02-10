Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/10/25: People Hittin’ on each other in the YouTube stream, When is Indy going to get the Super Bowl again? Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show, Hostages released in really bad shape

Published on February 10, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Tony and Tara Get Ya Some is working! People in the YouTube Stream hitting on each other.

2. Trump instructs Treasury to halt penny production

Trump instructs Treasury to halt penny production
Source: Getty

The penny is no more – https://x.com/sentdefender/status/1888779782759883107?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

3. When will Indianapolis get the Super Bowl again?

When will Indianapolis get the Super Bowl again?
Source: Getty

4. Tony reacts to Kendrick Lamar performance

Tony reacts to Kendrick Lamar performance
Source: Getty

5. A Team Theme Song

6. Frailty of Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas Sparks Alarm

Frailty of Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas Sparks Alarm
Source: Getty

Frailty of Israeli Hostages Freed by Hamas Sparks Alarm

