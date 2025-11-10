Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 11/10/25: End of Government shutdown in sight. Democrats are angry. First American Nuclear (FANCO) is making history — announcing a $4 billion investment in Indiana. Markets are up on government shutdown likely ending. Don’t wear hoodies when you’re out at a nice restaurant!

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. End of Government shutdown in sight. Democrats are angry 2. First American Nuclear (FANCO) is making history — announcing a $4 billion investment in Indiana 3. Bucc-ee’s coming to Indiana 4. Markets are up on government shutdown likely ending 5. Don’t wear hoodies when going out to a nice restuarant! Source:Getty