Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 9/3/25: Salesforce replaced thousands of support jobs with AI agents. Tim Walz, Randi Weingarten, and Colbert show are terrible. Jerry Garcia ties for sale. U.S. Treasury Warns Of $312 Billion Chinese Laundering Dark-Money Network For Mexican Cartels

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

1. Salesforce replaced thousands of support jobs with AI agents 2. Tim Walz is a terrible person So is Randi Weingarten: https://x.com/DeAngelisCorey/status/1962858913247674759 Colbert’s audience is terrible as well: https://x.com/tomselliott/status/1963182572281745681 3. Jerry Garcia Ties 4. U.S. Treasury Warns Of $312 Billion Chinese Laundering Dark-Money Network For Mexican Cartels