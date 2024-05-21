Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/21/24: UAW and Mercedes, Indiana Fever, Man tased at Gym, Jon Stewart, Wendy’s, Justice Alito

Published on May 21, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Mercedes workers say no to UAW

reference:

Mercedes workers say no to UAW – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mercedes-benz-workers-union-vote-uaw/

2. Indiana Fever finally looked like a team

Caitlin Clark Fired Up Source:INDIANA FEVER

 

Listen:

reference:

Fever fall short to Connecticut (wibc.com)

3. Man tased in Gym

4. Jon Stewart has lost the plot

Listen:

 

 

5. Wendy’s is offering a $3 breakfast meal

Listen:

reference:

Wendy’s is offering a $3 breakfast meal – https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/wendys-will-offer-3-dollar-breakfast-deal-rivals-mcdonalds-rcna153155

6. Why does anyone care what Justice Alito bought or sold?

Listen:

reference:

Why does anyone care what Justice Alito bought or sold? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/20/supreme-court-alito-sold-bud-light-stock-bought-coors-boycott.html

