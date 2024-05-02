Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/2/24: Joe Hogsett, Al Sharpton, Eric Adams, Josef Newgarden, College “protests” aren’t free speech, Presidential Debates

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. This sudden move to get an MLS team shows that Joe Hogsett is an untrustworthy partner

US-crime-shooting Source:Getty

Listen:

2. (Leftists) You know you’ve lost when even Al Sharpton and Eric Adams won’t support you

Reverend Al Sharpton and Mayor Eric Adams attend the... Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Is the Josef Newgarden push to pass incident a black mark for Team Penske?

AUTO: APR 27 NTT IndyCar Series Children's of Alabama INDY Grand Prix Qualifying Source:Getty

Listen:

Kurt Darling joins the show to discuss

reference ICYMI:

Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin Disqualified for Cheating (wibc.com)

4. What’s happening on these campuses is not a free speech issue

Students set up Gaza solidarity encampment in California Source:Getty

5. First Presidential debates scheduled after voting has begun

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Daughters" Premiere
Staff

Jerry Seinfeld Says Woke Culture Ruined TV Comedy

Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has done damage to the city of Indianapolis

Road Rage Shooting Pond
Ryan Hedrick

Arrests Made in Interstate 65 Road Rage Shooting

Police lights
Wes Woodward

Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close