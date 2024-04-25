Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin Disqualified From St. Petersburg GP Results

Tonight, Curt and Kevin talk about the situation with Team Penske’s two top drivers, Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin, getting disqualified. Newgarden lost his win at St. Pete, and McLaughlin lost his 3rd place finish. The two talk about what the problem was with the cars that got them disqualified, and how the series will handle the controversy.

Later in the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt go to twitter to answer some listener questions, including those about the cheating scandal, and the health of David Malukas.

Kevin and Curt round out the first hour previewing the second hour.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin talks to Conor Daly. Conor gives his thoughts on the DQ, and how this has never happened during his time in IndyCar. He states that he is not bothered by the fact that it took them this long to figure out. Conor gives some insight on using the push to pass button, and how drivers will not typically try to use it on a restart. The two talk about the poor viewership of the Long Beach Grand Prix. They also talk about the test at IMS, and Conor’s sponsor for the 500.

Later in the second hour, Kevin and Curt give a proper recap of the Long Beach GP, and talk about Scott Dixon approaching AJ Foyt’s record for most wins. They also answer some more listener questions, including about tire wear.

Kevin ends the show reading a statement that Scott McLaughlin put out regarding the push to pass issue.

