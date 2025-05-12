Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/12/25: What the heck is happening in Lockerbie Square? Dem officials storm ICE facility, Newark mayor arrested, Tickle your pickle, Trump RX Deal?

Published on May 12, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  
1. What the heck is happening in Lockerbie Square?

What the heck is happening in Lockerbie Square? – https://www.wishtv.com/news/crime-watch-8/vandalism-in-lockerbie-square-neighborhood/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter_WISHNews8

2. Dem officials storm ICE facility, Newark mayor arrested

3. Tickle your pickle

4. Trump RX deal?

