Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/19/24: Antonio Brown, Gregg Doyel, Caitlin Clark, DC Mayor, Gas Prices, Another Biden Gaffe, Israel Strike, Ilhan Omar, Smart or Sexist?

Published on April 19, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Caitlin Clark subject to misogynist attacks by ex-NFL star Antonio Brown

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Caitlin Clark subject to misogynist attacks by ex-NFL star Antonio Brown (msn.com)

 

2. The Mayor of DC is reinventing the art of the grift, Masters Style

WASHINGTON, DC- APRIL 03: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks at a Source:Getty

reference:

The Mayor of DC is reinventing the art of the grift, Masters Style – https://nypost.com/2024/04/18/us-news/green-racket-dc-mayor-took-trip-to-masters-on-taxpayer-dime/

3. The White House is going to manipulate gas prices this summer?

Hand man refill and filling oil gas fuel at station. Refueling. Car fill with gasoline at a gas station. Gas station pump. Source:Getty

reference:

The White House is going to manipulate gas prices this summer? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/18/white-house-will-make-sure-gas-prices-remain-affordable-biden-advisor-says.html

4. Biden: Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy?

Listen:

 

5. Israel strikes back

Israeli-Government-Institutions Source:Getty

 

reference:

Israel hits back at Iran in retaliatory strike: reports (nypost.com)

6. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, 21, is arrested along with 108-strong anti-Israel mob as NYPD smashes protest encampment at Columbia University

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during the "No War With Iran" Rally for Moveon.org at the U.S. Capitol on January 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)

 

Listen:

reference:

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, 21, is arrested along with 108-strong anti-Israel mob as NYPD smashes protest encampment at Columbia University: Squad member’s wayward child was suspended from college hours earlier | Daily Mail Online

7. Smart or Sexist? “I’m a single mom. I date — but I don’t date single dads.”

Partner search on app vector linear Source:Getty

Listen:

Smart or Sexist? – https://www.businessinsider.com/single-mom-dating-men-without-kids-no-fathers-less-complicated-2024-4

