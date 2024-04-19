Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/19/24: Antonio Brown, Gregg Doyel, Caitlin Clark, DC Mayor, Gas Prices, Another Biden Gaffe, Israel Strike, Ilhan Omar, Smart or Sexist?

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
1. Caitlin Clark subject to misogynist attacks by ex-NFL star Antonio BrownSource:Getty
reference:
Caitlin Clark subject to misogynist attacks by ex-NFL star Antonio Brown (msn.com)
2. The Mayor of DC is reinventing the art of the grift, Masters StyleSource:Getty
reference:
The Mayor of DC is reinventing the art of the grift, Masters Style – https://nypost.com/2024/04/18/us-news/green-racket-dc-mayor-took-trip-to-masters-on-taxpayer-dime/
3. The White House is going to manipulate gas prices this summer?Source:Getty
reference:
The White House is going to manipulate gas prices this summer? – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/18/white-house-will-make-sure-gas-prices-remain-affordable-biden-advisor-says.html
4. Biden: Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy?
5. Israel strikes backSource:Getty
reference:
Israel hits back at Iran in retaliatory strike: reports (nypost.com)
6. Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, 21, is arrested along with 108-strong anti-Israel mob as NYPD smashes protest encampment at Columbia University
reference:
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter, 21, is arrested along with 108-strong anti-Israel mob as NYPD smashes protest encampment at Columbia University: Squad member’s wayward child was suspended from college hours earlier | Daily Mail Online
7. Smart or Sexist? “I’m a single mom. I date — but I don’t date single dads.”Source:Getty
Smart or Sexist? – https://www.businessinsider.com/single-mom-dating-men-without-kids-no-fathers-less-complicated-2024-4