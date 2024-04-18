Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 4/18/24: Trump Hush Money, Creepy IndyStar Reporter, Jim Banks, TKT Syndication

Published on April 18, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

1. Rosie O’Donnell bets Bill O’Reilly that Trump will be found guilty

Trump Manhattan criminal court Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Rosie O’Donnell bets Bill O’Reilly that Trump will be found guilty (newsnationnow.com)

2. Creepy Caitlin Clark exchange by Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel

Caitlin Clark arrives in Indianapolis for the Indiana Fever Source:n/a

Listen:

reference:

Dave Portnoy blasts ‘pervert’ Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel for creepy Caitlin Clark exchange (msn.com)

Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel apologizes after awkward, uncomfortable interaction with Caitlin Clark (msn.com)

Doyel: Caitlin Clark, I’m so sorry. On Wednesday I was part of the problem. (msn.com)

3. Rep. Jim Banks, Columbia Jew-hatred and “Ashkenormativity”

GOP Meeting Oct 19 Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Rep. Jim Banks, Columbia Jew-hatred and “Ashkenormativity” – https://twitter.com/repjimbanks/status/1780637366140445021?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

4. Tony Katz Today Syndication Deal

Listen:

