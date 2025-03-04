Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 3/4/25: Honda to make more cars in Indiana, Hogsett can’t even pick an Animal Care Services director, JD Vance, Scott Jennings, Dirty Water Hot Dogs, Dems vote to not protect women
1. Is Honda moving production from Mexico to Indiana due to tariffs?
Is Honda moving production from Mexico to Indiana due to tariffs? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/report-honda-moving-civic-production-from-mexico-to-indiana-as-trump-tariffs-loom?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines
2. Hogsett can't even pick an Animal Care Services director
Indy mayor to find another person to lead Animal Care Services
3. JD Vance with Sean Hannity
4. Scott Jennings is not paid enough
5. Dirty water Hot Dogs for Sale
6. Dems vote to not protect women
Senate Democrats block GOP-led bill to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports
