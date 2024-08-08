Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 8/8/24: Hogsett’s Creepy Cook, KJP Defends Harris – Biden Economy, Walz Stolen Valor, Stick Welder For Sale

Published on August 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. Hogsett should resign.

Hogsett should resign. And I have questions about the Council and Dan Parker – https://mirrorindy.org/indianapolis-mayor-joe-hogsett-thomas-cook-aide-sexual-harassment/

2. KJP touts the Harris – Biden Economy

3. Tim Walz and stolen valor

Tim Walz and stolen valor – https://www.c-span.org/video/?c5127546/rep-tim-walz-military-service&editTime=1723064230

….more – https://www.dossier.today/p/stolen-valor-tim-walz-launched-political

4. Walz doesn't believe in free speech, either

5. Stick Welder For Sale

6. Our Navy is in very poor shape

Our Navy is in very poor shape – https://cdrsalamander.substack.com/p/what-do-you-mean-were-an-11-carrier

7. More about Walz's Stolen Valor

….his staff was confronted when Walz was a Congressman – https://x.com/MTGrepp/status/1821334210411635061

….and more – https://x.com/JerryDunleavy/status/1821351108658200773

….the press is trying to scrub the story – https://x.com/bonchieredstate/status/1821262392313180516?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

