Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/15/24: Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump, Kimberly Cheatle, Anna Nicole Smith Trading Card, Dana Black

Published on July 15, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. The Assassination Attempt of Donald Trump

The Assassination Attempt of Donald Trump
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

The Assassination Attempt of Donald Trump – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/trump-rally-incident

2. Director of Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle said she’s aiming to make the Secret Service more diverse and hire more women

Listen:

3. Anna Nicole Smith Trading Cards

Anna Nicole Smith Trading Cards
Source: Getty

Listen:

reference:

Rare 1995 Playboy Celebrity Refractor Anna Nicole Smith Trading Card – Sports Trading Cards | Facebook Marketplace | Facebook

4. Dana Black after Trump Assassination Attempt (Starts around 5:15)

Listen:

