Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 7/15/24: Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump, Kimberly Cheatle, Anna Nicole Smith Trading Card, Dana Black
1. The Assassination Attempt of Donald Trump
Listen:
reference:
The Assassination Attempt of Donald Trump – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/trump-rally-incident
2. Director of Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle said she’s aiming to make the Secret Service more diverse and hire more women
Listen:
3. Anna Nicole Smith Trading Cards
Listen:
reference:
Rare 1995 Playboy Celebrity Refractor Anna Nicole Smith Trading Card – Sports Trading Cards | Facebook Marketplace | Facebook
4. Dana Black after Trump Assassination Attempt (Starts around 5:15)
Listen:
