Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/9/25: American chosen as Pope, US-UK Trade deal? Porch Party for the show? White Liberal Women are terrible

Published on May 9, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  
1. American chosen as Pope

Pope Leo XIV – https://nypost.com/world-news/who-is-robert-prevost-pope-leo-xiv/

…. This about Pope Leo the 14th is not surprising at all – https://nypost.com/2025/05/08/us-news/new-pope-leo-xiv-spent-years-retweeting-criticism-of-trump-policies/

2. US-UK Trade deal?

Tariffs still stand

10% tariff is the new baseline – https://www.wsj.com/economy/trade/trump-tariff-baseline-uk-deal-e914ef19?mod=hp_lead_pos2

3. Porch party for Tony Katz and the Morning News?

4. Many of those arrested were white liberal women

