Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/9/25: American chosen as Pope, US-UK Trade deal? Porch Party for the show? White Liberal Women are terrible
1. American chosen as Pope
Pope Leo XIV – https://nypost.com/world-news/who-is-robert-prevost-pope-leo-xiv/
…. This about Pope Leo the 14th is not surprising at all – https://nypost.com/2025/05/08/us-news/new-pope-leo-xiv-spent-years-retweeting-criticism-of-trump-policies/
2. US-UK Trade deal?
Tariffs still stand
10% tariff is the new baseline – https://www.wsj.com/economy/trade/trump-tariff-baseline-uk-deal-e914ef19?mod=hp_lead_pos2
3. Porch party for Tony Katz and the Morning News?
4. Many of those arrested were white liberal women
