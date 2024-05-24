Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/24/24: Pacers, Indy 500, Turkish Illegal Immigrant, DEI Medical Schools, Green Ghost Game, Trump Bronx Rally

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Celtics Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers, Haliburton Leaves Game With Leg InjurySource:Getty
reference:
2. Regardless of the weather, WIBC will be at the Indy 500 to give you all the coverageSource:Getty
Listen:
3. Turkish illegal alien says Americans should be “worried” about security and who is crossing.
4. We’ve been on this subject for years: Medical Schools Are Going To Get Americans KilledSource:Getty
Listen:
We’ve been on this subject for years: Medical Schools Are Going To Get Americans Killed – https://freebeacon.com/campus/a-failed-medical-school-how-racial-preferences-supposedly-outlawed-in-california-have-persisted-at-ucla/
5. Today on the Marketplace: I Have No Idea What Game This Is!
Listen:
6. Trump rally in the BronxSource:Getty
reference:
Trump rally in the Bronx – https://nypost.com/2024/05/23/us-news/donald-trumps-bronx-rally-live-updates-photos-protests-more/
7. NY Governor Hochul calls Trump fans in the Bronx clowns
Listen: