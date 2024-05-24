Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/24/24: Pacers, Indy 500, Turkish Illegal Immigrant, DEI Medical Schools, Green Ghost Game, Trump Bronx Rally

Published on May 24, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Celtics Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers, Haliburton Leaves Game With Leg Injury

Game 2 - Eastern Conference Finals Source:Getty

 

reference:

Pacers Fall Behind 2-0 to Boston (wibc.com)

2. Regardless of the weather, WIBC will be at the Indy 500 to give you all the coverage

AUTO: MAY 20 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Practice Source:Getty

Listen:

 

3. Turkish illegal alien says Americans should be “worried” about security and who is crossing.

4. We’ve been on this subject for years: Medical Schools Are Going To Get Americans Killed

doctor Source:Getty

Listen:

We’ve been on this subject for years: Medical Schools Are Going To Get Americans Killed – https://freebeacon.com/campus/a-failed-medical-school-how-racial-preferences-supposedly-outlawed-in-california-have-persisted-at-ucla/

5. Today on the Marketplace: I Have No Idea What Game This Is!

Listen:

6. Trump rally in the Bronx

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 23, 2024 Source:Getty

 

reference:

Trump rally in the Bronx – https://nypost.com/2024/05/23/us-news/donald-trumps-bronx-rally-live-updates-photos-protests-more/

7. NY Governor Hochul calls Trump fans in the Bronx clowns

Listen:

