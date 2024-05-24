Listen Live
Celtics Take 2-0 Lead on Pacers, Haliburton Leaves Game With Leg Injury

Published on May 23, 2024

BOSTON, MA.—The Boston Celtics used a 20-0 run in the second quarter and sustained a double digit lead for much of the second half to take a 2-0 series over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals Thursday night 126-110.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown tied his postseason career high with 40 points.

The Pacers lost Tyrese Haliburton to a leg injury right before the start of the fourth quarter. Haliburton had 10 points before he was injured.

Pascal Siakam scored 28 points on 13-17 shooting to lead Indiana.

Game 3 is Saturday at 8:30 pm at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

